Each of us make any number of decisions, every day. The list of categories of those daily decisions is almost endless. And in reality, any of those decisions have the ability to change your life, and other’s lives, in dramatic ways. One wrong decision can end a marriage, career, academic pursuit, or athletic ambitions. One wrong decision can destroy a reputation that you’ve built throughout your lifetime. One wrong decision can totally demolish everything you’ve worked so hard to build.
David, the greatest king of Israel, made a decision that he no doubt deeply regretted. Knowing it was wrong, David chose to pursue another man’s wife. It was a decision that he would deeply regret. He could not turn back time and undo his terrible decision.
David’s adultery with Bathsheba, and the murderous attempt to cover it up, was the worst chapter of his life. At the time of his tragic decision, he is perhaps the most respected man in the known world. The people of Israel love him, honor him, revere him. His enemies respect his wisdom and power and they fear him. God has honored him and rewarded his obedience. But then, he makes that terrible, terrible decision … and it is a very costly decision. It seems like David’s remarkable life-story will have a tragic ending. But that’s not how David’s story ends.
1st Kings 15:5 says this: “David had done what was right in the eyes of the LORD and had not failed to keep any of the LORD’s commands all the days of his life – except in the case of Uriah the Hittite.” Think about those last words. Instead of ignoring David’s sin, the Bible boldly references it. But David confessed his sin. David repented of his sin. David experienced God’s forgiveness. And David’s life is defined not by his sin, but by God’s grace and forgiveness.
I don’t know your story. I don’t know what mistakes you’ve made or the cost of those mistakes. I can’t guarantee that you’ll have an opportunity to right the wrong … but you can be right with God. And maybe there will be those who won’t forgive you … but God will, when you make the best decision you’ll ever make – the decision to embrace Jesus as your Savior.
Your mistakes are a part of your past … but they don’t have to define your present or your future. Because you’re still breathing, God’s not yet finished with you. He’s still shaping you, molding you, and remodeling you into the masterpiece He sees in you. You’re not defined by what you’ve done wrong, but by what Jesus did right. His righteousness, not your wrongness, is your true identity. It’s not to late to be who He will make you to be.
Faron Rogers is the Senior Pastor of Clinton’s First Baptist Church
