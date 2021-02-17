Therefore, confess your sins to one another, and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous man has great power in its effects. (James 5:16)
One of the buzz words in our present culture is rehab. If we look in a dictionary or Wikipedia, we find out that there are multiple ways we can rehab/rehabilitation from our health to politics to our homes (Rehab Addict!) To rehabilitate means to restore to a condition of good health, being able to work, to restore to a good condition or to restore one’s reputation.
The annual time of Lent that is celebrated in some Christian churches is a time through the spiritual disciplines we seek to find restoration in our lives. Many of us use this time to reflect, to take stock of our spiritual condition, and to realign lives. We do this by taking stock of the baptismal covenant as our point of reference and using the means of grace as our method.
In my denomination, the United Methodist Church, The Book of Worship for our church calls us to enter into this season, “in the name of the church, to observe a holy Lent: by self-examination and repentance; by prayer, fasting and self-denial; and by reading and meditating on God’s Holy Word”(UMC Book of Worship, pg. 322) Even spiritually mature Christians know that we can get out of step with where we are called to be and where we are at present. Living the life of a Christian takes work.
From the framework of Rehab there is so much we can explore, and we can learn. The core of learning in rehab, also in the core of learning Lent is not just stimulating the grey matter but changing our habits/behavior. In rehab, we learn to live into a new normal for ourselves and for our relationships, something happened for us to learn that something had to change. Lent is a time for us to help others those new to a relationship with Christ or those who have been away from the church to help them in changing their behaviors. Our goal for those who are new to this way is help them find that new normal and for those of us who have been on the journey for a while, to strengthen our way in Jesus.
So, as we enter this period of Lent starting, February 17th, let us ask God through Jesus Christ in the power of the Holy Spirit, to help us with the rehab of our souls. Rehabilitating our souls is a life long journey, even if you do not follow the tradition of Lent. I still invite you to daily look where your habits and behaviors need to change to make all of us better witnesses for Jesus Christ. Remember we may live in a Good Friday world, but Sunday is coming. Because of that Sunday so long ago we have Hope for eternal life.
George Odell is Pastor, Clinton First United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.