‘You have made us for yourself, and our heart is restless until it rests in you”. – Augustine
Over a century ago, some British ornithologists took some birds from their mother’s nest, off the coast of Wales. The young birds were tagged for identification and transported to several other locations throughout Europe. One the the birds was transported to Venice, a region that was totally foreign to this species of bird. To the amazement of the ornithologists, the bird found it’s way back home, a distance of over 300 miles! Two birds were flown to Boston. Unfortunately, only one of the birds survived the “trip” back to the mother’s nest. But amazingly, the “survivor” flew across the Atlantic, arriving back to the nest, in only twelve-and-a-half days!
Admittedly, I know very little about birds but I do know that many species of birds, and a few other species of animals, were created with an amazing ability to find their way home, despite being great distances away and unfamiliar terrain. This ability is called of course, the “homing instinct”
God, our Creator, has hard-wired a similar instinct into the human soul. Each of us have a longing to be know God and to be in “oneness” with Him. That’s what the early church Father, Augustine spoke of in the quote that introduces this article. There is in every human heart, a void that only God can fill. We bear His image. We were created and designed for a relationship with Him. God doesn’t need a relationship with us but He desires intimacy with us. The ultimate passion of our heart is to be “at home,” with Him.
You may be familiar with Jesus’ story of a young man, a son, who insulted his father by demanding his inheritance, and left home to “live it up.” Unfortunately, after squandering his wealth, a famine “hits” and the young man eventually finds himself not only feeding some pigs, but fighting with them for enough food to eat. It was a “holy homesickness” that eventually brought him “to his senses” and in humility, brokenness, shame, and desperation, headed home. Even before he arrived, his father sees him, runs to embrace him and our him to his chest, and throws an elaborate and extravagant party to celebrate his son’s return.
Perhaps you know that story as the story of the “Prodigal Son.” I think it’s better entitled as the story of the “Loving Father” Regardless of his shame and brokenness, how far away he had run, or despite his many sins, the grace of his father led him home, back home to a loving, forgiving, father.
Whatever your story and wherever you find yourself in your life’s journey today, let the abundant grace a of loving Father, the God who created you, draw you home. You can never run so far away from Him that His grace, offered to you through His Son, Jesus, can’t lead you “home” to the Father.
