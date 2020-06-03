Like the renown philosopher Archie Bunker once said, “The world has turned into an insane asylum and the inmates are in charge!” It kind of feels that way right now, doesn’t it? Troubling times. Dark and dangerous times. Streets burning! Pandemic killing people all over the place. People isolated in their homes. Economy in the tank. Businesses shut down; many of them will never open again.
What can we do? Two things, I think. Get back to the Bible and back to the Constitution of the United States. Start with the First Amendment. We have allowed our fears and the government to take away our freedoms. Time to take back our inalienable God-given rights. Our freedoms are a spiritual thing. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal with certain inalienable rights: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Sure, there are risks and we should take reasonable safety precautions, but we remain in our homes and live. We must not die alone in fear instead of returning to normal, as risky as it may seem.
Most importantly, we need to get back to the Bible. What a time to seek the Lord and call upon His name! Get back in church. Trust the Lord. Read and pray through Psalm 23 and 91. And remember this familiar verse: “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, forgive their sins and HEAL THEIR LAND.” (2 Chronicles 7:14) God promises to heal our land if the ones who are His people will humble themselves, pray, repent and seek His face.
And don’t think all of this will not affect you. You may have come through this so far unscathed. You and your family are doing well, considering, and so you go about your merry business as though the Titanic is not sinking. You fiddle around as usual as though Rome is not burning. You ignore the fact that we are living in the most dangerous times since the first half of the last century when there were two World Wars and a crippling Depression that put almost everybody in a soup line with a cup extended from a boney emaciated hand just to get a bite to eat. Just wait and if things keep going the way they are, we could be there again.
But all this can be overcome! But only by brave people who will live out their Bible faith and constitutional rights given them by others who suffered so that we might have these freedoms. Those who care about others need to step up. Get your head out of the sand and look around. You can do some good. A lot of good.
I’ve shared all this to give us a realistic picture of what is happening and where we as a people are right now. These things won’t go away by us ignoring them.
But I write also to also give us hope. God does His best work in the dark. Jesus came into a very dark world filled with oppression by the brutal Roman Empire. His death and resurrection began a change that broke the back of the most powerful and cruel reign of terror perhaps the world has never known. What other world empire has executed criminals by nailing them naked in a public place on a cross? That is how bad it was. But Jesus and His followers changed all that. And we can do it again.
But we must be proactive. This is not the day to be passive followers of Christ. This is the day to get down and pray; then rise up to love and work. We have the love of Jesus to motivate us, the power of God by the Holy Spirit to enable us, and the love of God to inspire us.
We can change our world. Love can overcome the hate and the healing power of Christ can defeat any virus. Troubled time is the time to get back into the word. “He sent His word and healed them and delivered them from all their destructions.” (Psalm 105:20).
