“Why do you complain, Jacob? Why do you say, Israel, ‘My way is hidden from the LORD; my cause is disregarded by my God’? Do you not know? Have you not heard? The LORD is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He will not grow tired or weary, and his understanding no one can fathom.” – Isaiah 40:27-28
The difficult situations and circumstances we experience in life can leave us with a dejected, defeated, and frustrated spirit. In those times, we’re prone to wonder if God really sees us or even cares about us. It’s when we’re going through these inevitable times that intimately knowing God and fully trusting Him prove absolutely essential to the daily life of a Christ-Follower.
After Israel had been conquered by the Babylonians, and had lost everything, they were enslaved by their victors. Because they were God’s chosen people, they believed that God had forsaken, rejected, and deserted them. In their pain and humiliation, they mourned and complained to God. But God had a greater plan for Israel. Notice how God responded to Israel’s complaints. He strongly reminded them of His unchanging nature. He reminded them that as, “the everlasting God,” He was majestic. As, “the Creator,” He is sovereign and all-powerful. In His strength, He comforts His people and will fulfill His purposes for them. And in His wisdom, He will provide a better future for them.
We may never, this side of heaven, understand why God orchestrates or allows painful circumstances to “invade” our comfort zones. We may not be able to “connect the dots” between God’s love and why God didn’t do this or why He did do that. In our pain, confusion, and uncertainty, we too, like Israel, may believe that God has forsaken, rejected, and deserted us. But the truth is that in every circumstance of life, we can trust God’s presence, His plan and purpose, and His love for us. Even when we can’t see Him working or “feel” His presence, we can be confident that He will never fail us or abandon us. And even if we can’t understand how, He will, in His sovereignty, work the difficulty and pain not only for our good, but the good of others who are around us.
Wherever you are in your life-story and regardless what you’re experiencing, you can find hope, strength, peace, companionship, and confidence, in our Father who is always faithful, compassionate, and close.
Faron Rogers is the Senior Pastor of Clinton’s First Baptist Church
