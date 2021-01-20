It’s no secret that we are in unprecedented times in what I believe to be close to the last days. It’s interesting that I just read a story of an ambulance that ran off into a ditch, and a farmer with horses and a carriage was able to pull out the ambulance when the wrecker could not. In other words, the old way helped to rescue the new way. +
In Jeremiah 6:16 it tells us to ask for the ancient paths and to ask where the good way is and walk in it. This definitely could describe where we are at as a church. Let’s get back to the old ways and the basics of the cross, the blood, and his amazing grace!
In Ephesians Chapter 4 we find 4 things that we can look at in case we are mad at the current state of this world right now hence the title “U mad?” First of all, U is for UNISON. In Ephesians 4 it states that the church has been given prophets, teachers, evangelists and more until we all come into the unity of the faith. Jesus even prayed in John 17 that we would be in unity with the Father as He and the Father are one. On Flight 93, Sept 11, 2001 those passengers had to be in unity to come up with a plan to take out the terrorists and avoid them hitting the planned target. They charged the cockpit all at once and took over the terrorists and saved hundreds from getting hurt in Washington. Can you imagine what we can accomplish if we are in unity, and right now with the leaders and the country so divided, now more than ever we have to be united in the body of Christ.
Next the M is for MERCY. Isaiah 55 tells us to seek the Lord while he may be found and that he gives us mercy. We need revival for the church and repentance for the country and we need it now. I was moved by Genesis Chapter 19 when the angel was getting ready to destroy Sodom and Gomorrah. When Lot and his family hesitated, the Bible says that the angels reached out and grabbed their hands and led them to safety showing them mercy. How many are fearful and hesitant and need the Lord to reach out and grab your hand and lead you to safety? He will do it; just ask Him! Ephesians 4 tells us to forgive others as God forgave us; in other words to show mercy as you have been shown mercy.
Next the A is for ATTITUDE. In Ephesians 4 verses 19-24 he tells us to put off the old and be made new in the attitude of our minds with righteousness and holiness. I think about a story DL Moody tells about a preacher that was always praising God regardless of the situation. One day he went to preach and his hand was bandaged as he cut it really bad the day before, and he steps up to the pulpit and declares the following, “I have cut my hand, but praise God I didn’t cut it off!” In other words, things could always be worse and he was praising God anyway. I know we are all going through some things, but let me encourage you with a quote that says to “...let the Holy Spirit fire inside you be stronger than the fire you are walking through!” Philippians 2 says we should have the same mindset and attitude of Christ. As one motivational speaker from Conway always says we need to put some gratitude in our attitude!
Finally, the D is for DEVOTION. Ephesians 4 verses 14-16 tells us to not to be tossed around like the waves believing everything we hear and changing our minds constantly. We are to be devoted to Christ with our minds made up to follow him. Joshua and Caleb got to enter the promised land because they were devoted and believed God for the promise. The other spies that brought the bad report were not allowed to enter because of their unbelief. God even mentioned Joshua and Caleb being fully devoted and having a different spirit. People are watching us to see if we are truly devoted to Christ. The story of the blind man and the lantern comes to mind as they asked the blind man why he held up a lantern in the dark when he can’t see in the daytime or at night. He said he doesn’t hold up the lantern for himself, but that no one would stumble over him. That’s a powerful reminder that we are to live lives fully devoted to him so that we have no one stumbling over us! My favorite quote these days basically says that the world has forgotten who God is, but I have a feeling God is about to remind us all who He is! I will leave you with Joshua 3:5 when they are getting ready to see God move and he tells them to consecrate themselves for tomorrow they will see God do amazing things among them. That is my prayer that we all get ready to see God do some amazing things tomorrow.
Let me ask you again, u mad? U-Unison, M-Mercy, A-Attitude, D-Devotion… for the full message visit Botkinburg Foursquare on Facebook.
Rocky Thomas is Pastor, Botkinburg Foursquare Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.