Public figures, celebrities, well-known, famous people, are used to us recognizing them when people see them in public. Some of them thrive on the recognition and attention while others take extreme measures to avoid being recognized. But either way, “celebrities” come to accept the fact that because of their visibility, people will form an opinion about them, regardless of whether that opinion is based on perception, hearsay, gossip, the tabloids, or secondhand sources.
Jesus faced the same kind of challenges in His day. When people listened to His teachings and witnessed the miracles He performed, they formed all kinds of opinions about Him. After reading from the scroll of Isaiah, in the synagogue in Nazareth, His “hometown”, Luke tells us that, “Everyone spoke well of him and was amazed at the gracious words that came from his lips”. But they also said, “How can this be? Isn’t this Joseph’s son?”. Others, like the Jewish teachers and scholars, said, “No wonder he (Jesus) can cast out demons. He gets his power from Satan, the prince of demons”. Nicodemus, the respected teacher of the law, said, “Rabbi … we know that God has sent you to teach us. Your miraculous signs are evidence that God is with you”. And then there are those like Peter, who said, “You (Jesus) are the Messiah, the Son of the living God”. The question of Jesus’ day was, “Who is Jesus?”.
Some two thousand years have passed since that first Christmas night. Two-thousand years have passed since Jesus walked upon this planet. And yet, in their own way, many people are asking the same question, “Who is Jesus?”. And that’s an important question. Truthfully, that question is the most important question we’ll ever ask because how we answer it determines every area of our lives and … our eternity.
Regardless of what you may think of Jesus, His identity demands your exploration and resolution. His presence is undeniably evident in every area of humanity – history, literature, science, and theology. Millions of people, through these two-thousand years, have placed their faith in Him. Millions of others have examined HIs claims and the evidence, yet rejected Him and proclaimed Him as a teacher, a good man, or even, a misguided fool.
As you celebrate Christmas 2020, have you answered that most important question? I will personally tell you that I have answered that question. I will tell you that despite being raised in church, by parents who were Christians, I examined the evidence for myself. I will tell you that I have made a definite, deliberate, decision – the most important decision I have ever made – the decision to affirm that this Jesus is the Savior, my Savior. I have made the decision to be a Christ-Follower. I have made the decision to experience the joys of a relationship with Him, not the frustration of trying to follow a set of rigid, religious rules. And I will tell you that the decision to trust Jesus with my life and my eternity is the best decision I’ve made in my sixty-five years of life. I’m willing to rest my eternal destiny of the decision I have made. What about you and your decision?
I am absolutely confident that when asked about Jesus’ identity, Peter got it right: Jesus is, “The Messiah, the Son of the living God”. My confidence is based on the indisputable evidence that what started in a manger on that first Christmas night, ended in an empty grave on that first Easter Sunday morning.
Merry Christmas!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.