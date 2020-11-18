Throughout the history of the Church, people like the reformer, Martin Luther, stood for what was theologically right, despite being labeled a, “heretic.” Despite the threats and eventual imprisonment and execution by the Nazis, Dietrich Bonhoeffer refused to compromise Scripture. With great conviction and courage, Rosa Parks, Jackie Robinson, and Dr. Martin Luther King, endured the wrath of so many because they knew the value of a person, regardless of their skin color. And in the Bible, there is no more powerful example of standing for what is right than Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego.
These three young men found themselves as captives in a strange land, ruled by a powerful king. When Nebuchadnezzar, the Babylonian king, had a ninety foot tall statue (idol), constructed of gold, he also demanded that everyone, when they heard the musical instruments sound, bow down and worship. And BTW, he also imposed a pretty “stiff” penalty for those who would disobey his order – they would be thrown alive, into a blazing furnace.
After some astrologers “snitched” on them, these three young Hebrews were brought before Nebuchadnezzar and given one more chance to comply. Carefully read their reply: “O Nebuchadnezzar, we do not need to defend ourselves before you. If we are thrown into the blazing furnace, the God we serve is able to save us. He will rescue us from your power, Your Majesty. But even if he doesn’t, we want to make it clear to you, Your Majesty, that we will never serve your gods or worship the gold statue you have set up”. It would have been easier (and safer!) to simply bow down on their knees, but not in their hearts. It would have been easier to “crossed their fingers” while bowing down. They could have tried to negotiate a compromise. But instead, they stood with conviction and courage, believing that what God had said was right and that He would defend them and protect them. And … God was faithful in protecting Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego. They not only came out of the blazing furnace alive … but their clothes didn’t even smell like smoke! And because of their example, Nebuchadnezzar had a life-changing encounter with our life-changing God.
Like so many of you, throughout my lifetime, I’ve seen dramatic changes in the culture. Some of them have been good and positive. But many others have been abominable and destructive. But one thing has (and will always) remained constant: what God says is right is still right and what He says is wrong is still wrong. The question is whether or not you and I, as confessed followers of the Living God, will stand in the power of God for what God says is right and against what He says is wrong. Will we stand for a do what is right, regardless of the circumstances or consequences?
God used three, twenty-somethings to change a powerful king’s heart and his kingdom. It’s time for us to be people of conviction and courage and to take a stand and set the stage for God to show up and do the amazing things that only He does.
Faron Rogers is the Senior Pastor of Clinton’s First Baptist Church
