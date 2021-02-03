Someone recently said in my hearing, “If God’s in charge of this earth, He’s doing a pretty sorry job of it.” He was looking at the Pandemic and cancer and violence and child abuse and suicide and murders and considering all that you can see his point. With the mess this earth is in, it is a good question: “Who is in charge on this planet?” God? The devil? Man?
It was dealing with this same matter that years ago my atheist mother-in-law said to my wife, “If there is a god, it’s the devil.” With all the hurt, pain, disappointment and injustice in the world it might be good to ask the question, “Who’s in charge here anyway?”
People who believe in God instinctively believe that the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ is in charge, He’s running the show down here. He after all is “sovereign” and so He is running the show. He’s the One in charge.
But what if He is not in charge? What if He put somebody else in charge? What if He gave someone else the responsibility of running things on earth?
That’s exactly what He did. From the beginning He put man in charge of ruling this planet. Genesis 1:26-27 says, “The God said, ‘Let us make man in Our image, according to our likeness; let them have dominion over the fish, birds, cattle, over all the earth and every creeping thing.’ So God made man in His own image; in the image of God He created them; male and female He created them.” This is undeniable: God put man in charge, gave them dominion over everything on the earth. Man was created by God to rule this planet.
But Adam and Eve listened to the lie of Satan, sinned against God, and gave that dominion to the “prince of the power of the air.” He is called by Jesus the god of this world. Jesus called him, “The ruler of this world.” (John 12:31) Paul called him, “the god of this age,” (2Corinthians 4:4) and called the demonic forces, “the rulers of the darkness of this age” which man is to wrestle against. (Ephesians 6:12)
Then along came Jesus Christ, “the image of the invisible God.” (Colossians 1:15) This Son of Man exercised the dominion God had originally given man. He had dominion over everything: fish, weather, demons, diseases, you name it. He was everything man was originally created to be.
But His coming was not only to show what man was supposed to be like and do, He came to save man, to die for man’s sins, and then rise from the dead revealing His dominion over death and the grave. Now all who trust Him as Savior and Lord are being made into the image of Christ: “Whom He also predestined to be conformed to the image of His Son, that He might be the firstborn over many brethren.” (Romans 8:29) Thus man was restored to his original purpose of having dominion over this earth.
People say, “Well, God allows all these horrible things.” What if we are the one who allow them? Jesus went about doing good, healing all who were oppressed of the devil. (Acts 10:38) What if the devil is the one doing all these bad things because we allow him? We do not take our place as the rulers over the earth like we are supposed to and consequently the devil and his hosts of wickedness are wreaking havoc on the earth.
Jesus Christ did not make one person sick when He was here. Instead, He healed all who were oppressed of the devil.” He did not create one storm. He stilled several storms. As the Son of Man He would not allow Satan to do what was the will of God in His life.
The Bible is clear about this. Who causes bad things to happen.? Jesus said, “The thief comes to steal, kill and destroy, but I have come that you may have life and have it more abundantly.” (Jn.10:10) What if we, through our unbelief and disobedience, are allowing Satan to do all these terrible things?
Don’t blame God for the disease and destruction you see all the time. He put us in charge. We are to be, in the authority and power of the name of Jesus, the ones who have dominion over the earth. We are in charge. God made us and saved us to rule in His name and under His authority.
Now let’s do it.
Terry Simpson is the Pastor of Grace Church in Clinton
