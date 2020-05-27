‘If you cling to your life, you will lose it; but if you give up your life for me, you will find it.” – Matthew 10:39 (New Living Translation)
On Nov. 12, 1859, in Paris, a French acrobat, “Jules Leotard,” did something that no one had ever done before: he performed a trapeze act without a safety net beneath him.
The crowd was impressed with his bravery. They were awed at how he performed flawlessly, with no obvious signs of fear or caution. They watched in amazement, knowing that they were seeing something that no one before had ever attempted.
And yes, Leotard’s tight-fitting outfit, later known as a “leotard,” caught their attention as well!
After Leotard’s performance, the trapeze quickly became the featured act of Cirque Napoleon and other big-tent circuses. Crowds were mesmerized by the faultless timing that was required by the trapeze artists. The flyer and the catcher would climb tall ladders to stand on a small platform, some 40 feet in the air.
Each of them has a catch bar. And during the performance, at the precise time, the catcher gives a signal and the flyer does what goes against his or her natural instinct: they let go of their bar.
For that split second, until the catcher securely catches them, the flyer is in the air ... holding onto nothing.
Even with a safety net underneath them today, a trapeze artist is required to go against every natural instinct and let go of the trapeze bar.
Jesus, who knows a thing or two about life and living, calls us to do what is unnatural and in our way of thinking, “risky.” He told us that to really live, we have to let go of our life and trust Him with it.
Our natural desire is to, “be in charge.” Our natural instinct is to, “call the shots.” Everything within us fights against yielding control and surrendering, even to God. But truthfully, how much do we really control in life? How many “shots” are we really able to call? How “in charge” are we, really?
He knows that the very things we’re holding onto are too often the things that prohibit us from really experiencing what Jesus promised His followers ... a “rich and satisfying life.”
Is there something you need to “let go” of, today? Is there something that you need to fully surrender to Christ today? Is there something that you’re tightly “holding” on to, afraid to let it go?
Even as you read this article, God is giving you the invitation to let go of your time, your finances, your job, your plans, your family, or whatever it is may be, and trust Him fully.
As Martin Luther once said, “I have held many things in my hands, and I have lost them all. But whatever I have placed in God’s hands, that I still possess.”
