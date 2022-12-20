Patricia Elaine Smith Griggs was born at home on Aug. 21, 1949, in the Spring Valley Community White County Arkansas to the late JR Smith and Vivian (Price) Smith of Searcy Arkansas. She passed in her home on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
Elaine was a 1967 graduate of Searcy High School and a 1968 graduate of Foothills Vocational Technical School with a certification in office occupation. Her first job was with Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America. She married Billy Wayne Stokes from Kensett, Arkansas. During that time they had one son, Brandon Wayne Stokes. She worked twelve years in county government in the Circuit Clerk and Recorder’s office at the White County Courthouse. Her last place of employment before retirement was Arkansas Kraft Employees Federal Credit Union in Morrilton, Arkansas. Bill passed away in February 1982. Elaine remained a single parent for 6 years before meeting Glenn Griggs of Clinton, Arkansas at the Roger Wooten Memorial Park in Center Ridge, Arkansas. It was 4 years before Glenn asked her on a date to the Ricky Skaggs concert; Glenn was a confirmed bachelor. They married June 4, 1988 and have made their home in Clinton, Arkansas for the last 33 years.
Elaine has been a member of the First Baptist Church in Clinton since 1989. Her favorite scripture is Romans 8:38-39.
She is survived by her husband, Glenn; her son, Brandon Stokes; and three grandchildren, Mariah Davis, her first step-granddaughter, Branson Stokes of Searcy, Karli Bartilson (Nathan) of McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey; and a host of extended family and friends.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1340, Clinton, AR 72031 or Walnut Grove Community Cemetery in care of Glenn Griggs, 7040 Highway 95 West, Clinton.
Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the First Baptist Church in Clinton, Arkansas. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Interment will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Clinton, Arkansas.
To express online condolence visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton.
