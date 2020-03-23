Patricia Lumpkin Holland died on 12 March 2020 in her home in Bee Branch Arkansas after a battle with Multiply Myeloma.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years Garay Holland, a sister and husband Karen and Robert Allain of North West Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Mae Lumpkin of North Little Rock Arkansas.
Pat taught Junior High Mathematics for four years in North Little Rock then entered the U.S. Air Force as a Communication Maintenance Officer. She served 25 years attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and had duty assignments in several states and one tour in Crete, Greece and had several Major Command assignments including one assignment to the Pentagon, Arlington Virginia.
One of Pat’s major passions was assisting children to love reading and learning to read well. There will by her request be no services and she made her remains an Anatomical Gift to the University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences. Family request in lieu of memorial that those wishing to do so to please donation to a local K-3rd grade library reading program or to a reading literacy program of choice.
Contact Point: Garay Holland 374 Hopewell Rd, Bee Branch, AR 72013, 501-519-1531
