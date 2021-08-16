Paul Anthony Boeckmann, 79, of Bee Branch, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 3rd, 2021 in Little Rock with his loving family at his side.
Paul was a devoted father, grandfather and husband. He was a great man of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Paul devoted his entire life to ministry and witnessing to others about his deep faith. God blessed him with many gifts which he used to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Paul was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and a successful small business owner in North Little Rock. He was an ordained deacon of the first Deaconate class of the Diocese of Little Rock where he served at St. Patrick's Catholic Church faithfully for many years. In addition to his duties as deacon, he was a dedicated leader for St. Pat's CYO. He was affectionately known as ''Mr. B.'' and became a father figure to many of the youth where he made an impact on their lives and countless members of the church and his community. Paul had an infectious laugh and a great sense of humor. He worked tirelessly visiting the sick and helping those in need. Later in life, he was a dedicated member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Center Ridge where he sang in the choir. Anyone who met Paul had a friend. He loved singing and playing his guitar and was known for his storytelling. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and inspiring writer.
He is survived by his loving wife Jill of Bee Branch and her children Kristin Pearson (Kalvin Barr) and Don Pearson (Don III).
He is also survived by his four devoted daughters, Lisa Meek of Sherwood, Kelly Brockey (Mike) of Long Island, Christine Stadther of North Little Rock, Jennifer Peacock (Jim) of Jacksonville and honorary daughter Emilie Maxfield (Byron) of Ft. Worth.
Paul's legacy lives on through his grandchildren - Zachary, Joshua, and Addison Stadther and great grandson Hudson Paul Stadther, Allen and Evan Fike, Michael, Elizabeth, John and Jacob Brockey, Matthew Sij, Brad Greenway and Lydia, Eli, Oliver and Lainey Peacock. He is also survived by two sisters, Ann Marie McAuley (John) and Elizabeth Thomas (Bob) and numerous nieces and nephews who loved and adored their Uncle Paul.
He is preceded in death by his beloved daughter Catherine Sij, his parents Clarence and Marie Boeckmann, his two brothers, Joseph and Raymond and his three sisters Jean, Agnes and Marty.
His Celebration of Life was held at on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Center Ridge. Rosary and Visitation began at 10am with Mass following at 11am.
Memorial Donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
