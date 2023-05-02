Paul Poynor, 73, of Shirley, formerly of Russellville, died Saturday, April 22, 2023, at John L. McLellan Veteran’s Hospital in Little Rock.
He was born Sept. 29, 1949, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Sylvester and Betty Jo Sanders Poynor. On May 17, 2008, he married Wanda Anderson Poynor in Shirley.
Paul worked as a supervisor with ConAgra Foods and was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star and Disabled American Veterans. In his free time, he enjoyed carving, leatherwork and crafts and spending time with his family.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Ellen Isabell Schembra Poynor; and a brother, Sylvester Leonard Poynor. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Poynor of Shirley; a daughter, Carol Elaina Willey and her husband Jeremy of Greenbrier; a son, Paul J. Poynor and his wife Misty of Ola; seven grandchildren, Dakota Freeman of Russellville, Shawnee Freeman of Dover, Jennifer Sparks, Jonathan Sparks (Alecsis), Shelby Sparks of Hot Springs, Carmen Poynor and Micheal Poynor of Ola; five great-grandchildren, Payton Freeman of Dover, Abel, Alenna and Addlynn Sparks of Russellville, and Bentley Holt of Dover; five sisters, Paula Cooke of Illinois, Carol Rednour and her husband Wayne of Illinois, Betty Poole and her husband John of Missouri, Patty Michels of Illinois, and Barbara Geischel of Illinois; a brother, Doug Poynor of Illinois; several nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as many friends and colleagues.
The family of Paul Poynor would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at John L. McLellan Veteran’s Hospital for their compassionate care during his final days.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Humphrey Chapel in Russellville, followed by burial with full military honors and Masonic Burial rights at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Russellville by Humphrey Funeral Service. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. An internet obituary and online guest book are available at www.humphreyfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.