The Van Buren County Sheriff’s office engaged in a multi-day surveillance of an area home in order to take a man into custody who was both well-armed and threatening.
[Due to the incident resulting in civil commitment, and not arrest, due to possible mental health issues the person taken into custody will not be named in this report.]
Sheriff Lucas Emberton reports the 53 year old man, a Clinton resident, had become threatening to the point where a no-contact order was issued toward him. When the order was served at the man’s home, he would not come to the door, although the officer serving the order thought he heard the man inside the home.
According to online court records, the order of protection was sought after the man threatened a member of his family, telling the person that he was a judge and the family member, and others in the community, were “witches” and would receive justice from him.
Emberton said as his office investigated, it was determined the man had a “lot of guns” and ammunition inside the house. A plan was developed, Emberton said, and the man’s house was surveyed over several days. The surveillance required cooperation of neighbors, Emberton said, and ultimately a camera was set up, used to watch the man’s home. From that the sheriff’s department was able to determine when the man would come and go from the house.
Following this, the sheriff had deputies nearby as the department arranged for water and power to the house to be shut off. As deputes waited, the man left the home and walked toward his mailbox.
Deputies arrived and the man surrendered “without a struggle,” Emberton said. Deputies searched the home after taking the man into custody and found weapons throughout, with ammunition, “staged” in the home, Emberton said.
The man was held briefly at the county detention center before being taken to an appropriate facility for a mental health evaluation.
