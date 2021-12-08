December 7, the day before this edition hits the presses, is Pearl Harbor Day.
It is, famously, the “… day which will live in infamy,” as then-President Franklin Roosevelt addressed it, announcing Japan’s 1941 war declaration. Two-thousand four hundred were killed December 7, 1941 in that bombing attack. Before the war was over 291,557 Americans would die in World War II.
My father was just out of high school when he left for the war. He’d started college but as he put it “We all knew we were going” so it wasn’t a serious pass at education, as it were. Soon after he enlisted, better that than being drafted, he told us later.
When I joined the Navy, many years later of course, he was worried that they really would let me get into aviation like the recruiter promised. He told me about his own experience, signing up so he could get the duty he wanted, saying “Air Corp” and, as he put it, the guy stamped the form, said “Right, infantry” and pointed toward the door.
Training and he wound up in what was then called Burma, now Myanmar, lugging a Thompson sub-machine gun around. We have a picture of him on the mantle, in his uniform in front of a brick wall, machine gun in hand, smiling.
Years ago I picked up a Thompson at a gun show, just to feel it, feel its heft and understand what ol’ Dad had to put up with. Dad had been an athlete in high school, track and field mostly. Somewhere he have or had a big box of medals and trophies he’d picked up during that time. You’d have to be an athlete to carry that heavy thing around a jungle. I was impressed.
He took a troop ship home. He told us smoked his last cigarette on the way, tossed it over the rail into the ocean when he was done, done with smoking. He’d survived the war.
He never touched a gun again. Growing up I got interested in hunting. My grandfather encouraged this and occasionally a gun would come out of the cabinet to be discussed and admired. Dad had no interest and really wouldn’t participate in the conversation. He was done with it.
Growing up everybody’s dad had been in the war. “What did your dad do in the war?” was a common question among kids, which branch, what duty. Me: “He was in the Army, in Burma.”
He rarely talked about it, and then only in passing. It wasn’t ‘til years later after he retired he went to a reunion of his old outfit. After that the stories came, stories of battles, stories of events, incidents, and yeah, at times stories of loss. If you were in uniform you knew some of the 291,557. Those stories, it was like he was getting a load off his mind.
He came home from Burma, got a degree, met and married Mom and raised eight of us kids. It was a not-uncommon story, a path from that day of infamy.
He’s gone now, passed a few years ago. They played Taps at his funeral as part of the flag ceremony. Sometimes when I joke around with my son I realize I sound like him.
