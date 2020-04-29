The Pee Dee Cemetery has canceled all Decoration services for May 10, 2020, due to the COVID-19 regulations.
The cemetery is being cared for as usual.
You can put out new flowers at your own time frame. You can send your donation by mail. Make check payable to Pee Dee Cemetery. Mail check to Rita Collums, P O Box 175, Bee Branch, AR 72013
