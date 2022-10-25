Peggy Joyce Cullum, 78, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Conway, Arkansas. She was born in McRae, Arkansas, on Tuesday, April 25, 1944, to the late Tom McGintey and Zella Earnhart McGintey.
She was a very talented artist and crafter, spending a great deal of time designing beautiful paintings and ceramics. Reading was also a favorite pastime right along with visiting the casino. It wasn’t hard to catch her there often having a good time. She was loved and cherished by her best friend April Hensley. Peggy’s family was made strong and grafted in love by her tireless dedication to them. She was a very loving Granny to her granddaughters and great-granddaughters and was loved dearly as well. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Tommy McGintey and Virginia ‘Red’ Sweeten.
Peggy’s memory will forever be cherished by her husband of 41 years, Gerald Cullum; son, Donny Cullum; granddaughters, Angie Marshall, Brenda Adams; great-grandchildren, Josie Marshall, Kennedi Marshall, Brooklyn Cullum, Abbi Cullum, Lexi Adams, J.T. Adams; sister, Barbara Anderson; many other relatives; and friends.
Clinton Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
