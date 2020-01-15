A shot to the head with a pellet gun between children prompted both a trip to the hospital and a call to police in a Jan. 7 incident.
No arrests have been made and the investigation has been closed, a Clinton Police Department spokesman stated.
According to the Jan. 7 police report, an officer was called to Ozark Medical Center due to a young person there checking into the Emergency Room after being shot in the head by a pellet gun, the gun wielded by a second young person.
Due to these being juveniles and no arrests being made, names or identifying information will not be included in this story.
The investigating officer took a statement from an adult who was watching the children who reported taking the young person to the hospital after the incident took place.
The officer asked both the victim and shooter and was told they were not having an argument. Further investigation revealed the two were “playing around” with the pellet gun by dry-firing it (pulling the trigger on an unloaded weapon). After sever dry-firings, the one young person put the gun to the head of the second young person and pulled the trigger. It fired a pellet.
A department spokesperson, in a post-incident statement, cautioned on the importance of treating all guns, regardless of projectile, like they are loaded, and never to point a gun at someone even in play.
