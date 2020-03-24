Pepper spray training: Van Buren County Sheriff's office, March 16 Mar 24, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 The spray used was the same as issued to officers for field use. Photos by Alex Kienlen / Van Buren County Democrat AT RIGHT: A trainee takes a spray. They were then expected to turn, handcuff a volunteer, then proceed to the cleaning area to wash off the chemical. Alex Kienlen / Van Buren County Democrat A second trainee takes his turn (note the hand in pockets). Alex Kienlen / Van Buren County Democrat After being sprayed, turn, walk a few steps, and put handcuffs on a volunteer. All of this was closely monitored. Alex Kienlen / Van Buren County Democrat Sprayed, handcuffs applied, and helped to the soap-and-water tank to wash off the spray. Alex Kienlen / Van Buren County Democrat Just washing the spray off didn’t end the discomfort. If you look closely you can see red marks where the spray had been on the skin. A fan provides some relief as the class cools down. Alex Kienlen / Van Buren County Democrat Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In being certified to work as a jailer, training is required. On a recent gray Tuesday, a class took part in the required pepper spray training. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Two plead guilty to murder Quorum Court reviews ballot measure, senior funding Pepper spray training: Van Buren County Sheriff's office, March 16 Editorial, March 25, 2020 (copy) Business person of the week: Marcus Morgan, Ferrellgas Having launched the ship Yesterdays 3/24/20 Business of the week: Van Buren County Special Schools Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPositive cases in Arkansas jump to 33, including 2 in Faulkner CountySanitation department announces changesCounty judge enacts emergency planSuspected COVID-19 case at Conway's Kimberly-Clark facilityJury duty delayed, multiple hearings canceled in Faulkner CountyAGFC waives fishing license requirement during extended spring break in Arkansas12 in Faulkner County quarantined after exposure to COVID-19LeanFeast brings headquarters to Conway, accommodates during COVID-19 pandemicCOVID-19 closures and moreHot Springs Man Sentenced to Pay Back Nearly $160,000 to Social Security Administration Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedGreenbrier couple accused of sexually abusing child (1)Project Conway to showcase local talent (1)Sanitation department announces changes (1)Students hope for tolerance following bullying incident at GHS (1)3/14/2020 Police Beat (1)Suspected COVID-19 case at Conway's Kimberly-Clark facility (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
