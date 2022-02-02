Mary Philips, District 4 Justice of the Peace, is seeking her fifth term in office.
Representing Fairfield Bay on the Van Buren County Quorum Court, Mary is the Chair of its Public Safety Committee. She is a long-serving member of the Budget, Ambulance and Personnel committees as well as Buildings and Properties.
“The previous years challenged us all as the County lost major gas revenues and then COVID hit. I am proud to have played a part in managing through the crisis. My belief is that 2022 will be a turnaround and our future brightening, With Judge Dale James and the other justices, I hope to be reelected for further service.”
Mary has represented the county at the Association of Arkansas Counties for seven years. Last year, she was selected as the secretary of the Arkansas Association of Justices of the Peace. Previously, she joined other County executives in Washington D.C. for seminars and training during the Trump administration.
Known for her charity work, Mary and her Care Cap team ended operations in 2021, after 16 years due to COVID restrictions. They had produced over 100,000 caps for women and girls undergoing chemotherapy and were awarded the Arkansas Community Service honor. Not to be deterred from giving, she and her husband, Ingram, Arkansas veterans commissioner, formed a new project, “Now and Forever,” to provide wall decorations in veterans nursing homes and at the cemeteries. They also provide assistance to needy school students in our local area. This charity work is private.
Mary was born in Lymington, Hampshire, England. She is a Masters graduate from Texas A&M University--now retired following 30 years teaching K-12. Her parents, both deceased, were born in Vilonia and Greenbrier. She met and married Ingram when both were serving in Bad Kreuznach, Germany, in the 1980s. They moved to Fairfield Bay in 2005. “I expect we live out our lives here in the county,” Mary said. “I hope to continue in community service and to enjoy my friends to my last breath.”
