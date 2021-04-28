Van Buren County Justice of the Peace Mary Philips, District 4, Fairfield Bay, has been elected secretary to the Arkansas Association of Quorum Courts, one of the 12 members of the Board of Directors.
Justice Philips is serving her fourth term in Van Buren County. She is also the county representative to the Arkansas Association of Counties and has participated in its national association in Washington DC.
Philips retired from her charity, Care Caps, a cancer project, when COVID-19 shut down her volunteer groups in 2020. She now makes wall decorations for the nursing homes of Arkansas military veterans. For 30 years, she was a teacher in Texas, Arizona and Germany.
She resides in Fairfield Bay with her husband, Ingram, the chaplain for the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and a Arkansas State Veterans Commissioner.
