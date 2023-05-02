The 75-member governing body of the Arkansas Association of Quorum Court (AAQC) elected 12 justices of the peace to serve on the association’s executive board. Front row: Desha County Justice of the Peace Dollie Wilson, Van Buren County Justice of the Peace Mary Philips, Washington County Justice of the Peace Lisa Ecke, Lonoke County Justice of the Peace Henry Lang and Polk County Justice of the Peace Tawana Gilbert. Back row: Pike County Justice of the Peace John Plyler, White County Justice of the Peace Bobby Burns, Jackson County Justice of the Peace Tommy Young, Pulaski County Justice of the Peace Paul Elliott and Lincoln County Justice of the Peace Lloyd Clark, Jr.