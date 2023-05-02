Members of the Arkansas Association of Quorum Courts (AAQC) gathered for its annual governing body meeting on April 22. The election of a 12-member executive board was among the items on the agenda.
Justices of the Peace from four sections of the state – northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast – were selected to represent the counties within those areas. They are Van Buren County Justice of the Peace Mary Philips, Sebastian County Justice of the Peace Danny Aldridge, and Washington County Justice of the Peace Lisa Ecke (northwest); Jackson County Justice of the Peace Tommy Young, White County Justice of the Peace Bobby Burns, and Lawrence County Justice of the Peace Lloyd Clark, Jr. (northeast); Clark County Justice of the Peace Jenna Scott, Pike County Justice of the Peace John Plyler, and Polk County Justice of the Peace Tawana Gilbert (southwest); Desha County Justice of the Peace Dollie Wilson, Lonoke County Justice of the Peace Henry Lang, and Pulaski County Justice of the Peace Paul Elliott.
Officers were elected from among those 12. They are Jackson County Justice of the Peace Tommy Young (president), Pike County Justice of the Peace John Plyler (vice-president) and Van Buren County Justice of the Peace Mary Philips (secretary/treasurer).
In addition, two members of the group were elected to represent the AAQC on the Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC) board of directors. They are Jackson County Justice of the Peace Tommy Young and White County Justice of the Peace Bobby Burns.
The AAQC is composed of 75 justices of the peace, one from each county. They are selected to serve on the governing body by their quorum court colleagues.
About the Association of Arkansas Counties
The AAC supports and promotes the idea that all elected officials must have the opportunity to act together in order to solve mutual problems as a unified group. To further this goal, the AAC is committed to providing a single source of cooperative support and information for all counties and county and district officials.
The overall purpose of the association is to work for the improvement of county government in the state of Arkansas. The association accomplishes this purpose by providing legislative representation, on-site assistance, general research, training, various publications and conferences to assist county officials in carrying out the duties and responsibilities of their office.
The AAC Board of Directors is composed of 18 members – two representatives elected by each of nine member associations.
