Every Monday, rain or shine, I sit down and put the week’s newspaper together. It’s part of the job, gathering things up and putting them in a pile, a series of piles really, where clever people in other offices take the pile and place on appropriate pages as are designated by various means.
Lots of trade talk goes into the pile placing. I won’t bore you with the details, but laying out newspaper pages has a language of its own, as does, for that matter, news story format. But it’s the language which allows how to move the pile, in effect.
This Monday was different, however, as before the pile-moving took place I called the Publisher and put in my notice. I’ve received and accepted a job offer from a news organization which wants a reporter for its website.
So this is not goodbye, next week for that, this is to tell you a goodbye is coming, and for the first time in I-don’t-know-when I’ll put the paper to bed on Monday knowing what my column is going to be for the next week.
(“Paper to bed,” that’s also trade talk.)
Somewhere inserted in the body of this column is a small picture of me, called a “mug” in the trade. This column as with most others a mug is run. You can take a break from reading to look at it if you wish, but it’s the same mug that’s run with the column under my byline (more trade talk) since it first began running here.
I remember the day it was taken. I was working at the airport and on my lunch break, and came by the office to have my picture taken. I’d been running a column with the Van Buren County Democrat for, I’ll say a couple/three weeks, and the editor at the time wanted a mug to run with the column. The columnist thing came out as I’d been doing some freelance reporting and, somebody said something and I was a columnist.
I don’t remember the date. It’s funny, but at the time it was just another day and I had not idea it would turn into a thing. Several months passed, then several more, and I found myself as the editor of the paper. The mug stayed and I kept writing columns. In fact in hiring me for editor one of my conditions (and there’s weren’t many) was “I keep writing a column,” and I have.
Next month, in June, I’ll have been the editor for six years.
The point here being, the guy in that picture is long gone. I still have the hat, it’s hanging up somewhere around the house, but more of the point that was some guy getting back around to newspaper stuff after years away from the business.
It seems like a professional columnist would have some concluding statement here. But then it seems like a concluding statement implies an ending, but then nothing ever ends. Energy, the eggheads tell us, can neither be created or destroyed, and so here: The guy in that picture was neither created or destroyed, but then energy in an ever-expanding universe has created change.
