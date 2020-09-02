The following persons made donations to Pine Mountain Cemetery recently: Robert Bare, Lloyd Baker, Linda French, Todd and Wendy French, Maxine Stell, and Dyke Johnson. Contributions are used for maintenance and lawn care. Donations may be made at any Regions Bank or mailed to Wincie Stevenson 2179 Gravesville Cutoff Road Damascus, AR 72039.

