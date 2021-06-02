The Pleasant Grove Cemetery Decoration and Potluck at Hwy 16 W, Rupert, Arkansas will be held June 13. Donations for upkeep should be made payable to the Pleasant Grove Cemetery Association and mailed to the Treasurer, Joyce Watson, 22150 Hwy. 16 W, Clinton, AR 72031.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.