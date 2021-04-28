A workday has been set for Pleasant Grove Cemetery located off of Highway 95 West in Scotland (Van Buren County). The workday will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 1. Flowers will be removed from graves in preparation for the Decoration that will be held on June 6. Please contact a PGC Committee member before May 1, if you do not want the flowers removed from the grave(s) of your loved one.
The cemetery has only a few tools on site (rakes, shovels, wheelbarrow, etc.). If you have your own tools, you may want to bring them.
Please plan to join us at the cemetery on May 1, and while there remember to follow the current health guidelines.
Donations are tax deductible and can be mailed to: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, P. O. Box 5, Scotland, AR 72141.
