Paxton Media Group, parent company of the Van Buren County Democrat, announced May 25 the purchase of Landmark Community Newspapers LLC, a chain of daily and weekly newspapers based in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
The deal, which was finalized last week, includes the purchase of all 46 newspapers in the Landmark chain.
“We are very excited to add these newspapers into the PMG portfolio,” said Jamie Paxton, PMG president and CEO. “PMG believes strongly in the value of local newspapers and the vital role they play in the communities that they serve. We appreciate Landmark choosing us to be the new stewards of these important community assets.”
Landmark Community Newspapers traces its roots to 1966 when a group of eight local newspaper publishers decided to pool their resources and purchase a printing plant. The company was incorporated as Newspapers Inc. two years later in 1968. Newspapers Inc. was then purchased by Landmark Communications Inc. in 1973.
Landmark’s publications are in Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Indiana and Iowa.
PMG will officially take over operations in early June, but there will be a transition period to PMG regarding systems and procedures, Paxton said.
