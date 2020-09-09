CLINTON — A Clinton Police officer was forced to use his Taser after a man threatened to shoot him in an Aug. 31 incident.
Named in the report for Terroristic Threatening and Resisting Arrest was Timothy James Nixon, 55, of Clinton. According to online court records, a warrant was filed Sept. 1.
Per the police report, an officer was sent to Nixon’s apartment at 10:45 p.m. “about an ongoing issue that he has been having with his neighbor.”
Nixon answered the door and told the officer his neighbor had been beating on his wall and calling him name through the walls. He told the officer, as part of this statement, that the officer needed to do his “[redacted] job” and make Nixon’s neighbor leave. The officer replied that he could not make the neighbor leave his home and there was no reason to curse.
“He [Nixon] then became angry and told me ‘I’ll blow your [redacted] brains out then,’” the officer reported.
At this, Nixon took a step back from the door and began digging in his waist band. The officer grabbed Nixon and pulled him outside, and they both fell to the sidewalk. The officer told Nixon to put his hands behind his back and Nixon refused, the report stated.
The officer told Nixon if he didn’t put his hands behind his back he would be forced to use the Taser. “[Redacted] you” Nixon was reported as replying as he continued to fight with the officer.
The officer then used the Taser and was able to place handcuffs on Nixon.
Nixon complained of chest pains and an ambulance was called. Per the report, the officer spoke with the man’s neighbor, who told him “this was an everyday ordeal” of Nixon threatening to shoot him every day. Nixon was taken to Ozark Health. He was released three hours later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.