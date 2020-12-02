CLINTON — A pop-up COVID-19 testing event is being held by the Arkansas Department of Health at the Van Buren County Local Health Unit 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
The event will provide community COVID-19 testing. Anyone who presents will be tested, with or without symptoms. The testing is done with no out-of-pocket expense to the applicant.
“ID and insurance may be requested, but they are not required,” the Department of Health handout states.
The Local Health unit is located on 526 Quality Drive, in Clinton, just down the road from Petit Jean Electric co-op.
