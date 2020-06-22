Arkansas has reached its June testing goal of 120,000 tests, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday in his regular COVID-19 briefing.
The state completed 7,049 tests since Sunday, for a total of 120,053 tests in June. The positivity rate for the latest round of tests is 6.3%, well below the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s standard positivity rate guideline of 10%, the governor said.
An additional 522 cases of COVID-19 were recorded since Sunday for a cumulative total of 16,083 cases, the governor said. Of those, 5,063 are active, and 4,315 are present in communities around the state.
Two additional deaths have been recorded since Sunday for a cumulative total of 227.
Despite the increase in cases, hospitalizations decreased by seven on Monday for a total of 237. The governor said hospitals around the state are still able to meet the additional load of COVID-19 cases in their facilities, citing a graph that showed approximately 29% of hospital beds in the state are available, while approximately 22% of intensive care unit beds are available.
Additionally, approximately 65% of ventilators are available around the state. Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said he is encouraged by the number of ventilators available, as well as the additional ventilators that have been ordered.
“The hardest thing to address if you don’t have it is ventilators,” Smith said. “It’s encouraging that almost two-thirds of our ventilator capacity is available.”
Washington and Benton Counties continue to lead the way in new cases, while Hot Springs County had the third most number of new cases in the state.
Fifty new nursing home residents tested positive for COVID-19, as did 21 nursing home staff, Smith said. The announcement comes days after the state announced plans to begin reopening nursing homes, with restrictions, to visitors.
The governor also responded to the news that China halted imports from Tyson Foods in Springdale because of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the facility.
“China’s action is very troubling to me,” the governor said. “You look at processing plants all across the country and they’ve had outbreaks. And for China to make that decision on one plant in Springdale is not reasonable in my judgement.”
Despite a statement from President Trump at his Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally on Saturday in which he said he told his administration to slow down testing — a remark he later indicated was a joke — the governor said Arkansas had no intentions of letting up on testing.
“I listened to it,” the governor said. “I thought it was a flippant comment. But everybody needs to understand how seriously we take [COVID-19] and we are going to continue to expand testing.”
