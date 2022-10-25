On Friday night, the Clinton Yellowjackets lost for only the second time this season. For the second time, the Jackets lost at their own game – the running game.
Pottsville dominated the ground game out gaining Clinton 383 to 65 and pulling away in the second half to win. The game looked like another shootout like last week’s game against CAC as both teams traded touchdowns for two and a half quarters before the Yellowjackets offense went cold. The loss ended a two-game winning streak and dropped the Yellowjackets to 6-2 on the season but more importantly the loss made the Jackets conference record now 4-2 and dropping them into a 3-way tie for second place with Pottsville and Lamar.
The game played at Needham Stadium on the campus of Pottsville High School was played under perfect football conditions with temperatures in the 50s. It was a stark contrast compared to the last time these two teams played back in 2015 when the game was halted as heavy thunderstorms moved into the area. The 2015 game was eventually halted at halftime and not resumed with Pottsville leading 14-0.
Clinton opened the game with the ball at their own and drove yards in 2:45 to score the games first points. The touchdown came on the first of Jobe Chalks five touchdown passes, this one to Landon Rose coming out of the backfield for 17 yards. Steven Martinez’ extra point made it 7-0 Clinton. Pottsville in their flex bone, primarily run offense drove down the field to answer the Yellowjackets score. The Apache’s drove 70 yards with Colby Stephenson scoring the touchdown on a 5-yard run. The extra point by Tyler Davis tied the game at 7 with 2:54 to go in the first quarter. The Yellowjackets came right back to retake the lead. Chalk hit Brody Emberton on a 6-yard touchdown pass and the Martinez extra point put the Jackets back in the lead 14-7 with 10:50 left in the first half. Pottsville matched the Clinton touchdown with one of their own as Bricen Villerreal scored the first of his six rushing touchdowns this one from 5-yards to tie the game at 14-14. The Yellowjacket offense struck quickly in one play to retake the lead as Chalk hit a wide open Emberton on a 59-yard touchdown pass taking only 9 seconds and the Jackets once again took the lead 21-14 with 4:23 left in the first half, but the scoring in the first half was far from over.
Pottsville – a team accustomed to long, time-consuming drives – struck quickly with a long touchdown pass of their own as quarterback Eli Nason his Stephenson on a short pass that the sophomore turned into a 65-yard touchdown. The extra point was no good and Clinton held a 21-20 lead with 4 minutes left in the half. The Yellowjackets turned the ball over on downs on their next possession, the first stop by either defense in the game. The Apache quickly turned the possession into a touchdown as Villarreal raced 35-yards for a touchdown putting Pottsville back in the lead 26-21 with 1:20 left in the half. The Jackets once again could not move the ball and were forced to punt late in the half. The Widner punt was fumbled and recovered by the Yellowjackets at the Pottsville 37-yard line giving the Jackets one last chance to score before the end of the half. Clinton moved the ball on two running plays to the Apache 14-yard line. Chalk then hit Widner in the right flat with a pass. Widner eluded a tackler at the 10-yard line and ran over a would-be tackler at the 1 to score and put the Yellowjackets back in the lead 27-26 with only 27 seconds left in the half. The two-point conversion was no good and 27-26 would be the halftime score.
The scoring continued in the third quarter as Pottsville drove 65 yards on their opening possession to retake the lead 34-27 on Villarreal’s 3rd touchdown of the night this time on a 1-yard run. On Clinton’s first possession of the second half the Jackets moved from their own 42 to the Apache 24-yard line where the Yellowjackets faced a 4th and 7. Chalk then fired a perfect pass to junior tight end Dawson Burgess on a skinny post route for the touchdown. The extra point was no good leaving the Jackets trailing 34-33 with 4:22 left in the third quarter. On the ensuing on-side kick, Clinton got the break it needed recovering the ball at the Pottsville 45-yard line. A pass catch and run by Widner set the Jackets up at the 4-yard line where Widner would score to put Clinton back in the lead 39-34 with 2:54 left in the quarter. The lead was short lived though as Villarreal scored again this time on a 53-yard run to put the Apache’s back in the lead 42-39 after a successful 2-point conversion.
It was here that the turning point of the game occurred. On the ensuing kickoff, the Yellowjackets allowed the ball to hit the ground at the 30-yard line and after a mad scramble for the ball it was recovered by Pottsville. Villarreal would score his fifth touchdown moments later on a 3-yard run to put the Apache’s up 48-39, the first two possession lead of the game for either team. The Jackets would miss a 29-yard field goal on their next possession and Pottsville put the game away on Villarreal’s final touchdown of the game, a 6-yard run to make the final score 56-39.
Emberton had another big game for Clinton. The senior caught nine passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Widner caught six passes for 73 yards and a touchdown, he also rushed for a touchdown. Senior Jobe Chalk also had another great game at quarterback going 18-30 passing and five touchdowns.
Clinton will be back at Jim Tumlison Field on Friday night hosting Lamar in a key 4-4A Conference game. A win would give the Yellowjackets the inside track to a home playoff game. The game Friday night will also be Senior Night with all fall sports seniors being recognized.
The Junior Jackets won again on Thursday defeating Pottsville 22-8. The Junior Jackets improve their record to 7-1 and their conference record to 7-0. The Jackets have won 7 in a row since a season opening loss to Class 5A Beebe. The 7th grade Jackets also won Thursday over Pottsville 8-0 in a game in which both teams turned the ball over several times. The Stingers are now 6-1 on the season. The Junior Jackets and seventh grade travel to Lamar Thursday to end the season. The game will be for the 4-4A Conference Championship as Clinton and Lamar are both undefeated and tied for first place going into the finale for both teams.
