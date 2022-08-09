Austin Powell of Shirley has been selected as a member of the 2022-23 UA Little Rock Law Review by the William H. Bowen School of Law.
The UA Little Rock Law Review is a quarterly publication that has three primary objectives: to publish articles, surveys, and essays that are timely and useful to Arkansas practitioners, the judiciary, and other members of the state’s legal community; to publish material which reaches national and international legal audiences; and to provide a forum for outstanding student work of both local and national interest, as well as an opportunity for students to gain experience editing scholarly articles.
Students who have completed their first year of law school are eligible to participate in the UA Little Rock Law Review if they are in the top 10 percent of their class or have successfully passed the write-on competition.
During their tenure as a UA Little Rock Law Review member, second-year law students serve as writers, associate editors, and members of the editorial board. They perform cite- and source-checking, proofing, and other work involved in the publication process for the law review.
With about 9,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas’s capital city.
