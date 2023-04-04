She’s back ... and she’s inspired, empowered and ready to rock and roll. She’s also so very grateful to be back home, with family and friends.
I love to travel but I also love to come home to familiar faces, voices and sounds. Going to a big city like DC is, for lack of a better phrase, mind-boggling. So many people compared to home. I’ll venture to guess that there were more people in the city block where we stayed than there are in my entire city! Oh I love people but on a more one-on-one and intimate basis. We did meet some really great people. All of the wait staff at the restaurants, and at the hotel, were very nice and helpful. Our Uber drivers weren’t very chatty and I’m sure they were taken aback by my “bubbly southern” personality.
The conference was incredible. The contacts made and conversations were amazing and engaging. Sleep didn’t come easy not just because of the city noises, (there were plenty of them, horns honking, sirens and the early morning construction workers on the high-rise going in right outside our window) but because I had so many ideas and thoughts running around in my mind.
One of the best speakers was a lady who spoke about women in politics. There were only three men in the room but they too felt that the speaker was so knowledgeable and engaging. She truly inspired and empowered us all as we struggle with the issues that face many women in positions of authority. Women have taken such huge strides through the years but our struggles are still very real. Many times those struggles are instigated by other women and this is so disheartening and wrong. We should be building each other up instead of looking for ways to tear each other apart. Jealousy in women is a very real and damaging issue that some struggle with on a daily basis and there is no rational reason for this. Sexism is still very prevalent in the workforce. After this session, it became abundantly clear that I have battled this all of my life, but it’s empowering to know that I am not alone.
On one of the last days of our trip, we had the rare and very honored privilege of having the first lady surprise us at the final general session and we even managed some time to take in the sights.
Representing my community in this way was a very humbling experience and I am so honored to have been able to attend the National League of Cities and represent my city as their mayor. I am eager to put some of the things I’ve learned and the ideas I came up with into action. Attending conferences or retreats with individuals who are in the same professional field as you, and having opportunities to share ideas and experiences has always been very rewarding for me on so many levels. Public service is not for the faint of heart however but just knowing that I am in good company and our community is not the only one that has challenges and sometimes needs that seem insurmountable is priceless.
I am so grateful for this opportunity that I’d like this week’s challenge to be to ask everyone to take a quick moment to say a prayer for the men and women who serve your community as elected officials. Walking in the National Capital was so awe-inspiring and a little daunting. The responsibilities that our representatives carry each and every day is huge and not an easy job. Even when we disagree with them it is still their responsibility to make decisions on our behalf. They won’t always make the right choices but we vote them in, we hope they will represent us well and remember who they serve. The people have the true power, the people have the vote and I hope we all take this very seriously. DC is a trip all Americans should experience at least once. We are a great nation and a great people.
“Every good citizen adds to the strength of a nation.” – Gordon B. Hinckley. “Good governance never depends upon laws, but upon the personal qualities of those who govern. The machinery of government is always subordinate to the will of those who administer that machinery. The most important element of government, therefore, is the method of choosing leaders.” – Frank Herbert.
