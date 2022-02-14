We have wonderful communication with God, our Creator and sovereign Ruler of the universe from whom comes “every good gift and every perfect gift” (James 1:17). He spoke by prophets of old, by the preaching of Jesus and His apostles and has so graciously preserved their inspired messages for us. His Word gives us life. “Man doth not live by bread only, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of the Lord doth man live” (Deuteronomy 8:3). His Word works His will and does not “return void” (Isaiah 55:11).
The sending of His Son is a message from God. He is the Word “made flesh” (John 1:14) and by Him God says that He loves us and wants us to be blessed on earth and live with Him eternally. The Message is so wonderfully spoken! The Word is the Seed of the great Sower (Matthew 13:3). Jesus, who is all and in all, is the Seed and the Sower and is using men and women of faith to help Him sow. Saving people from death in Hell is the reason for the work. Harvest is coming. “Receive with meekness the engrafted word, which is able to save your souls” (James 1:21).
Our persons, our hearts, are like soil for the Seed. It must have a place to grow and a person is either good soil with understanding through earnest searching, or rocky ground with no depth, or thorny terrain where cares, riches and pleasures choke out the Word, or one who half listens in unconcern and allows Satan to snatch away the Seed. The soil is made rich by understanding and understanding gives faith and obedience. The Spirit dwells in the repentant, seeking believer and produces His fruit in that life.
Paul, who was gloriously converted by Jesus, was tried in a Roman court when accused of sedition by the Jews who rejected Jesus and the new covenant. There he challenged Agrippa to allow the Seed to grow in his life. “King Agrippa, believest thou the prophets? I know that thou believest” (Acts 26:28). Agrippa said that he was almost persuaded to follow Christ. Was his life full of thorns of position, power, wealth, dishonesty and pride which choked out the Word which he knew to be true?
Nicodemus, a member of the Sanhedrin, went to Jesus in the cover of night. He knew that Jesus came from God. His miracles proved that God was “with Him” (John 3:2). The Seed was sown. The ground needed tilling. Later he defended Christ before his fellow councillors (John 7:51) and the last time Nicodemus is mentioned in Scripture, he is giving Christ an embalming fit for a king (John 19:39). The Seed had grown to an open expression of faith in the Son of God who taught him, “Ye must be born again” (John 3:7) and that the new birth is accomplished by the Spirit of God. Imagine the reverence in his heart and the tenderness of his hands as he and Joseph of Arimathea took upon them the reproach of Christ and prepared His body to be laid in Joseph’s new sepulcher where He would rise in three days.
“Hear and your soul shall live” (Isaiah 55:3). Believers bear the fruit of the Spirit from the good ground of their hearts, “Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever” (1 Peter 1:23). They give the Word a positive response, hear, believe and patiently study to understand and are made rich by the precious Seed!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.