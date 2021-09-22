Princeton Calvin Felton, born Thursday, December 23, 1948, on Crowell Mountain to the late Harold and Opal (Griffin) Felton went to be with the Lord Friday, August 27, 2021.
He is survived by one son, Andrew Felton (Linda), one daughter, Debbie Hoisington (Steve), three grandchildren, one brother, three sisters, many other relatives and friends.
Princeton was a dedicated child of God, he loved Jesus and his family with all of his heart. One of the missions in his life was to always make an impact in the lives of others by being there to help whenever he saw a need. He cared deeply for others and had a wonderfully kind and considerate spirit. He was the second of twelve children, he had many fond memories of growing up with his siblings. Princeton was a spectacular artist, he was wonderful with his hands when it came to designing beautiful works of art. He created masterpieces from calligraphy, woodworking, painting to welding. He will be missed dearly by all that knew him.
A memorial service in his honor will take place at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Scotland Lighthouse Christian Fellowship with Reverand Sheila Gardner.
Clinton Funeral Service has the honor of being entrusted with these arrangements.
