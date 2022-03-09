There is a Private Applicator Training scheduled for Tuesday March 15, at 6 p.m. at the Thousand Hills Cowboy Church located at 4171 South Hwy 65 Leslie AR. The church is located north of Leslie. This training is for producers of agriculture commodities.
Masks are optional at our events with social distancing recommended according to University of Arkansas policy.
The training will cost $20. If you bring a check, please make it payable to Van Buren County Extension Office.
The online course is still an option also. If you want to use the online options, the link is uaex.uada.edu/pat.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your (insert appropriate office) as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay. For more information, you may contact the Van Buren County Extension office at 501-745-7117.
