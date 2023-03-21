There is a private applicator training scheduled for Tuesday March 15, at 6 p.m. at the Thousand Hills Cowboy Church located at 4171 S. Highway 65 in Leslie.
The church is located north of Leslie. This training is for producers of agriculture commodities.
The training will cost $20. If you bring a check, please make it payable to Searcy County Extension Office.
The online course is still an option also. If you want to use the online options, the link is uaex.uada.edu/pat.
For more information, you may contact the Van Buren County Extension office at 501-745-7117.
