(June 18, 2021) There is a Private Applicator Training scheduled for Wednesday July 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Leslie School. This training is for producers of agriculture commodities. The training will cost $20. If you bring a check please make it out to Van Buren County Extension Office. For more information you can reach us at (501)745-7117.
The online course is still an option also. If you want to use the online options, the link is uaex.uada.edu/pat.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your (insert appropriate office) as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
