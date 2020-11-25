There is a Private Applicator Training scheduled for Tuesday Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. in the GW Building at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds. This training is for producers of agriculture commodities and is limited to 40 people. If you want to attend this training, you MUST pre-register. I will only take the first 40 people. To register you can call the office at 501-745-7117 or email my administrative assistant Amy Williams at ahwilliams@uaex.edu. We will need your name and a phone number that is easy to reach you at.
Participants must wear a mask into the room, but once seated you may take off the mask. Seats will be distanced more than enough for social distancing standards. If you decide to get up and/or leave you will have to put your mask back on. This is a requirement to be able to hold this meeting.
The training will cost $20. If you bring a check please make it out to Van Buren County Extension Office.
The online course is still an option also. If you want to use the online options, the link is uaex.edu/pat.
