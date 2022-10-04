Steve Privitt announced that he is seeking Position No. 1 on the Shirley City Council.
“Now that I’m retired from teaching, I want to devote more of my time to the community that has been a part of my history for generations,” he said.
Privitt was born to Shirley residents, Royce and Jane Privitt in 1963. Both sets of his grandparents resided in the Shirley/Settlement area. Steve is the fifth generation of Shirley Privitts.
For a while, Steve and his family lived in Lonoke. However, he spent weekends and summer vacations in Shirley with his grandparents – roaming the woods and fishing in the river. Fishing is still a favorite pastime.
Steve holds a degree in mathematics and computer science from UCA.
“My mother was a seamstress and my father was a carpenter. I learned about fractions from Dad’s tape measure and Mom’s yardstick,” he said.
After graduation, Steve taught math at Southwest Junior High in Little Rock for seven years, then at Gentry High School for three years. He then decided to return to Shirley. Here, he taught math and Geometry before retiring in 2022.
Privitt resides on his grandparents’ original homeplace in Settlement with his daughter, Ariel; a cat; and several dogs. Ariel is a 2021 Shirley High graduate. She is studying nursing at ASU-HS and ATU. She will continue her studies in order to receive a BSN degree and become a pediatric nurse practitioner.
“My plan as a city councilman is to be open-minded to new concepts and fresh ideas that will improve our community,” Privitt said. “This means working with the mayor and other council members to discuss opportunities to revive the downtown business community, invigorate the annual homecoming, bring new activities and attractions to the community.
“I will listen to the residents concerns, suggestions and opinions. My background in both math and computers would be helpful in developing budgets, revenues and expenditures. I’ll be out campaigning and hope to visit with most of you before the election. I would greatly appreciate your vote on Nov. 8. Let’s create a positive future together.”
