CLINTON — With the proclamation that Sept. 14 is “Children’s Sexual Abuse Awareness Day,” Van Buren County Judge Dale James announced the opening of the Children’s Advocacy Alliance at the Van Buren County Annex on Highway 65.
The event brought dignitaries from throughout, and included a presentation by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and Arkansas First Lady Susan Hutchinson who joined Children’s Advocacy Alliance Executive Director Tess Fletcher in the ribbon-cutting for the new facility.
James, in speaking to the need for CAA, said it had already provided care for 12 children in the county prior to its Sept. 14 official opening.
Gov. Hutchinson said his office had recently approved $425,000 for children’s advocacy in the state, and that children were “... the most important responsibility” for government. Children’s advocacy has been an important cause of the Susan Hutchinson’s office throughout her term.
The First Lady’s presentation prior to the ribbon cutting was powerful and at times emotional. She reminded the audience of the importance of advocacy for children, and the importance of adults in paying attention as advocates, including being sure to listen when a child has concerns about an adult in their lives.
