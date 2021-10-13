With an Oct. 4 signature, Van Buren County Judge Dale James has proclaimed October as Adult Literacy Month in Van Buren County.
The proclamation cites the work of the Van Buren County Adult Literacy Center which “has been serving adult learners for over 31 years.”
The Center, as cited in the proclamation, provides free instruction to adults 16 years and older. Instruction includes basic and advanced reading, composition and grammar, as well as basic and advanced mathematics and computer knowledge. It also provides pre-GED studies for its clients.
Trained tutors work with students one-on-one either in classroom, in the county’s North Annex, of via Zoom session. Classes are conducted morning, afternoon and evening depending on the required schedule. Classes take place one to three times per week for one or two hours.
The center encourages anyone interested to check its website, vbcadult learningcenter.org or Van Buren County Literacy Council on Facebook.
