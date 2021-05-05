It’s interesting as we’re getting out more, climbing out from under the pandemic thing.
I never realized just how much was being missed until it returned. It’s been nice in recent months getting back with family and friends, but now it’s the interaction with, call it “dear acquaintances,” those from slightly farther in the distance who’d been lost behind the shadow of public health demands. I didn’t realize what was missed until it returned, to be honest.
Had a chance to think about it this weekend. Friday was an airplane parade at the Conway airport and I swung by to take some pictures. An airplane guy from way back, it was a chance for me to see some people I hadn’t seen, well, since this whole mess began. People were coming and going, looking at the airplanes, families posing for pictures. Crowds, there was a crowd.
From there it was off to a camp retreat in Formosa, a youth event, to grab some more pictures. They usually hold these events a few times a year, but this was the first one back since the big sick (if you’ll allow me the term). The adults who manage the event were obviously happy to be there, the young people as well. Worship music, preaching, and breaks where the kids would run around playing ball and that sort of thing.
Saturday swung by the library in Conway for some more pictures. A group was giving away bookcases, a regular project of some 17 years standing, where bookcases suitable for a young person’s home are put together, that person’s name is affixed to the case and it, and some books, are sent home with them. It’s a way, obviously, to get young people into reading, to make reading part of their identity.
It’s a nice program. The Conway Kiwanis are heavily engaged in it, as are other groups. The library of course is big into it. Certainly it doesn’t take a lot of imagination to understand why the library might be pro-book.
And pause here to point out what it is to be pro-book.
I write a lot, and writing is interesting because it begins as a thought, but just smearing a thought on a page doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. So you have to organize your thought(s), you have to think about your thoughts. I’ve told I-don’t-know-how-may up and coming reporters that the easiest way to learn to write news copy is to read news copy. I like to write columns and from that read a lot of columnists, as a case in point.
It’s a question of understanding how others organize their thoughts and put them down on a page. It’s a way to think about thinking, this reading thing. Turn-of-the-century steel baron Andrew Carnegie understood this when he used his vast fortune to build libraries across the country. He’d been born poor, very poor, in Scotland, but had early on been introduced to reading, to seeing how others organized their thoughts, and went on to become the founder of what is now U.S. Steel Corporation. For a time he was the richest man in America.
And I thought about this driving home on busy streets which were all-but empty a year ago. We’re getting through this. It isn’t over yet, but better times are coming.
