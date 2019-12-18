Promoting family involvement better for court-involved youth

Editor’s note: The Log Cabin Democrat and Van Buren County Democrat is taking a deeper look at 16th Judical District’s juvenile court system, its successes with the risk assessment tool now mandated across the state through Act 152 and other related juvenile justice reform topics. This is the 12th story in the series.
Those who play a role locally in the juvenile justice system are learning to empower the families of court-involved youth as they work to strengthen and improve the system.
Continuing with the Annie E. Casey Re-Imagining Juvenile Justice series, 20th Judicial District juvenile probation officers, along with representatives with Deliver Hope and counseling services, gathered together in mid-November to learn how building family relationships and focusing on a court-involved youth’s parent or guardian’s strengths can more effectively improve the court process and livelihood of that family.
The Fostering Positive Family Relationships course, led by Administrative Office of the Courts Juvenile Justice Specialist Faye Shepherd, helped juvenile justice advocates to understand that it can be toxic to a teen’s case to shut the parents and/or guardians out of the child’s probation plan.
While the parent or guardian is not a juvenile justice expert, Shepherd compared their involvement to the court system to that of a doctor’s appointment.
“When you go to the doctor, you want the procedure [you need] explained and a chance to say no,” Shepherd said.
Having the ability or “say so” regarding one’s health is a sense of empowerment, Shepherd said, adding that those taking after their children often know that certain medicines aren’t the right fit for their child or that one procedure may suit their child’s needs better than another.
“If I don’t know medicine, why should I get to say ‘No?’ Think about it. These parents have been living with the child. There are certain things they know that we don’t,” she said.
Parents and guardians of court-involved youth often feel powerless as they try to wrap their minds around the court system and may programs their child must take part in.
For better results and a willingness to improve and complete the program, Shepherd said it’s important to listen to the parents’ needs and concerns.
Being a juvenile probation officer can be stressful – you have to make sure each child completes the court order the judge creates, including completing community service, counseling, attending court-ordered programs and more. While holding these children accountable can be a trying process, involving parents and walking them through the process allows for better communication and better results.
“As powerless as we [juvenile justice advocates] feel, we still hold the reigns,” Shepherd said. “Imagine how powerless [the families] feel. Find a way to get them to participate.”
Including the families of court-involved youth in the court process allows families to better appreciate each other’s strengths while encouraging further developments.
“Establishing positive, authentic and trusting relationships with the parents and/or families of court-ordered youth is vital in helping youth participate in and transition successfully from placements into positive community life situations,” Shepherd said. “There is no one-size-fits-all prescription; however, professionals can help lay a solid foundation for strengthening family and community ties that recognizes and promotes their role in the development of youth service plans and placements.”
During the training session held at UCA Downtown, juvenile justice advocates had the unique experience of hearing about the juvenile court system from parents of court-involved youth.
Some of the parents’ children had already completed their probation and others were still working through the court process (whether it was for the first time or on another go-around).
While the court process was extensive and exhausting, one woman said she was glad her son was arrested in Faulkner County.
“I’m so thankful [my child] was arrested here in Faulkner County where he was able to get services,” the woman said.
Another parent looked toward the juvenile justice advocates and spoke of the exhausting process she felt aged her as a mother.
“I felt like I was on probation, too,” one teen’s mother said. “I feel like I’ve aged 10 years over the past 10 months. Plus, I had to sign a waiver saying I was the one responsible for the fees.”
There are many programs and services area teens take part in and receive when they find themselves in the juvenile court system. The parents of each child must ensure their children make it to each appointment and program as scheduled. Sometimes, this could be several in a week, and more than one in one day.
While one parent who called authorities on a night her child was testing her a little too far said she wished she hadn’t gotten police involved, another parent said she was thankful for the challenging court experiences.
“It is a lot,” the second parent admitted. “But, I’m thankful for that. I’ve seen a huge change [in my son]. Seeing him go from where he was to where he is now was worth it all.”
The biggest improvement to the juvenile court system would be finding a means to provide transportation for the court-involved youth, one woman said.
Taking off work as a single parent is detrimental to feeding her family and paying the bills. Having a pick-up and drop-off system put in place would make a world’s difference in assuring attendance and participation, but at this point, 20th Judicial District Chief of Staff Leeanna Brown said the court simply does not have the funding or means to make this happen.
The parents said they would also like to have mentors available for the family members who are helping guide their children through the court system.
“I would have benefitted from someone checking on me,” one mother said.
While juvenile justice advocates often have a difficult time working with and involving families of court-involved youth, Shepherd said by keeping in mind this inclusive framework, court staff and families can build stronger relationships and work to prevent juveniles from reoffending.
