protests

After hours of peacefully protesting and marching with signs from downtown Conway to the Faulkner County Courthouse and back, tensions escalated when protestors refused to leave the corner of Oak and Harkrider streets at nightfall. The Arkansas State Police and Conway Police Department released tear gas into the crowd and protestors disbursed before 11 p.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported. Six disorderly conduct arrests were made. The only damage reported was a broken window on a police cruiser.

 Jeanette Anderton staff photos

