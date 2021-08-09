Faith in God is necessary and is based on what He has done. His creation speaks to us of His existence, but He wants a close Father-child relationship with each of us. We must have that to experience eternal life after this life.
Abraham was chosen by God to exemplify faith and prove that God blesses the obedient. He was given promises that extend to you and me. One of his offspring would be the Seed through which all families of the earth would be blessed with salvation from sin and eternal death and with material provision (Matthew 6:33). He was instructed to offer an animal sacrifice to agree with God in faith. He fought the fowls off his offering all day and at sundown a lamp of fire lit the darkness and “passed between the pieces” (Genesis 15:17) and Abraham knew the promise was good.
That Seed did come with a saving plan that includes male, female, Jew, Gentile, any race. He proved His identity in many ways, the virgin birth, the star guide to His birthplace, His astonishing understanding as a child, the Voice from Heaven approving Him, His miracles, the Resurrection, the outpouring of the Holy Ghost and many other “infallible proofs” (Acts 1:3). We’ve heard. We believe the “record” (John 1:34) but God wants to give each one of us an experience in Him. “Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10). We know Him by the joy of salvation, the comfort of the Spirit and the blessings He “loads” (Psalm 68:19) us with each day.
My faith came by the teaching of my parents and my church but I had my own encounter with God at age fifteen. It was amazing, marvelous, and strengthened my faith immensely. I have experienced many manifestations of God and the daily abiding of His Spirit. I have proved Him. The unchanging, omnipotent, omniscient, ever-present God needs no accreditation, but I need proof that He’s with me. The changed heart and the changed life are proof of His work. Legion was delivered (Mark 5:15). Slave trader John Newton found the God of “Amazing Grace.” Fruits of the Spirit, qualities of the heart, prove the branch is growing in the Vine (John 15:5) and show God at work in a life. He’s proving us as we prove Him.
God rebuked His people for dishonoring Him, their heavenly Father, by their many sins and for saying that everyone that does evil is good in God’s eyes (Malachi 2:15-17, Ch. 3:5), and He explained that He withheld His blessings for that reason. He challenged them to return to Him in righteousness and pay their tithes. “Prove me now herewith…if I will not open the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it” (Malachi 3:10).
“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14). Let’s try it, America. Prove Him!
