The Van Buren County 4-H O-Rama provides 4-H youth participants the opportunity to display their public speaking, illustrated demonstration skills in a fun and competitive environment.
The 2023 Ozark District 4-H O-Rama was conducted recently in Clarksville at the University of the Ozarks. Landon Gatliff from the Scotland “Great Scotts 4-H Club” was the winner in Public Speaking-Senior Division. Landon plans to compete in the Arkansas State 4-H O-Rama that will be held at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville in July.
Those participating in the Livestock Skills Team were Addy Jones, Avery Malabanan, Landon Bates, MaKayla Jones, Rhett Horton, Griffin Fortenberry and Logan Bates.
Participating and placing second in the Animal Science Junior Division was Ella McMahan. Ella is a member of the Clinton, “Helping Hands 4-H Club.”
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
