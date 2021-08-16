The Quitman Bulldogs will see a new addition to their football stadium, while also having one last ride in Class 2A competition.
Though not completed at the time of this writing Monday morning, Quitman will be the lone team in Class 4-2A to feature turf at their stadium.
Coach DJ Marrs said it will help the team.
“I think it’s going to be good for our style of play,” he said. “Not having to deal with a muddy football, also with us being the only team in the conference with that, I think will be an advantage as far as something we’ll be able to practice on every day. It will give us a little bit of a home field advantage. The image it will give our school and the facilities as a whole, I think will be really good.”
No longer having to play on grass should be beneficial for the team when rain comes as this reporter witnessed during a flooded Conway Christian field a few years ago.
Maintenance and upkeep will be a thing of the past for Quitman coaches, who had to mow and paint the lines on the field as the turf will have those features permanently.
As the Bulldogs are enjoying their new turf, the team will play its final season in Class 4-2A competition as it will move up to Class 3A football next season for the new enrollment cycle.
Earlier this summer, the Arkansas Activities Association released projected classification numbers for the upcoming enrollment cycle for the 2023 through 2024 football seasons.
Quitman was previously one of the larger schools during the last enrollment cycle, ranking third at the 2A level for Quitman High School with 175 students.
The move up to 3A will be a natural move, though the school is ranked 44th out of 48 schools in terms of enrollment numbers at the 3A level.
For the upcoming cycle, Quitman is projected to have 164.67 students enrolled.
So, does going from one of the larger 2A schools to becoming one of the smaller 3A schools worry Marrs? Not really.
“It depends on which conference you go,” he said. “The top half of 2A will be in that 3A. I know Harding Academy will end up moving out with the new rules. Then, we’ll still have teams like Prescott, Camden Harmony Grove, Fordyce, Junction City. A lot of those top 2A schools will be there in 3A, so I don’t feel like it will feel like too much of a jump depending on which conference we go to.”
Marrs said now would be a good time for Quitman to move up, especially with what they have coming in the future.
“Five years ago when I got here, our K-12 numbers were a little over 600 and we just eclipsed the 800 mark,” he said. “With all the growth our school is getting, and the numbers on our team, we got close to 60 kids in the peewee program. If we’re going to make the jump, now’s a good time because we have the numbers to probably compete at that level.”
No matter what, the Bulldogs will look to build off a successful 2020 football campaign that saw the program host and win its first playoff game in school history.
