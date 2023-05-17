The Van Buren County Quorum Court approved three different appropriation ordinances during its regular meeting April 20.
One appropriation ordinance approved during the meeting was for construction projects at the Detention Center.
Originally, Van Buren County was quoted $154,977.09 for construction at the center for safety purposes, but the total amount for the project ended up costing $160,748.62.
Due to this, the Quorum Court needed to appropriate an additional $5,807.53 from what was originally approved for the project in order to fund it.
Another appropriation ordinance was for the Van Buren County Sheriff’s (VBCS) Office.
Previously, VBCS received $3,000 in funding from a Federal Block Grant from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
The grant money has to be used for equipment and “other needs” in the sheriff’s department.
The ordinance appropriated the $3,000 to go into the budget.
The third and final appropriation ordinance was to appropriate $1,362.04 into the the County General Election Commission Budget.
Van Buren County has received funds from the cities of Clinton, Shirley and Damascus for the General Election of 2022 and this appropriation would help cover the costs of the election.
All three appropriation ordinance were approved by the Van Buren County Quorum Court unanimously.
